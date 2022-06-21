Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Russian player changes nationality to avoid Wimbledon ban

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

LONDON, JUNE 20: A Russian tennis player has avoided a Wimbledon ban on all competitors from her country by changing her nationality to Georgian, according to a report in The Times newspaper.
Natela Dzalamidze, a 29-year-old doubles player ranked No 44 in the world, will compete in the women's doubles with Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic when the tournament starts on June 27. Wimbledon organisers the All England Club announced in April that players from Russia and Belarus would be barred from competing this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But an All England Club spokesman told The Times they were powerless to interfere in Dzalamidze's change of nationality, as this was a matter for the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and that she had satisfied the entry requirements.  "Player nationality, defined as the flag they play under at professional events, is an agreed process that is governed by tours and the ITF," the spokesman said.
Wimbledon's ban on players from Russia and Belarus provoked a hostile reaction elsewhere in the tennis world, with the WTA and the ATP, its male equivalent, stripping the tournament of ranking points.
None of the other Grand Slam tournaments have followed Wimbledon's lead, with the US Open announcing last week that Russian and Belarus players will be allowed to compete under a neutral flag.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian player changes nationality to avoid Wimbledon ban
Another close call for golf's new 'nearly man' at US Open
Japan to host AFC Champions League east knock-out stage
Ukrainian Romanchuk fastest in qualifying at world swimming
Mbappe accuses French federation boss of ignoring racist abuse
Fitzpatrick hits the shot of his life to win US Open
England power past plucky Netherlands in 2nd ODI
Match fee for referees increased


Latest News
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Flood situation deteriorates in Moulvibazar
12 held following clashes over Prophet remarks in Bagerhat, 20 injured
Ukrainian court bans pro-Russian oligarch’s political party
Eminent diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed passes away
Shoriful included in Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test against West Indies
BNP doesn’t stay with people during disaster: Hasan
PM likely to visit India in September
PM sends gifts to triplet babies-Swapno, Padma, Setu
At least 13 killed in northern Syria bus attack
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns
Atheists there ... and atheists here
Macron loses absolute majority in parliament
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
Members of RAB arrest ex-HuJI member Sheikh Md Enamul Haque
Army members rescue 21 Dhaka University students from Chhatak
Is the Gambia versus Myanmar Case really inadmissible?  
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Padma Bridge comes as blessings to help the flood-hit: PM
Ensure 2pc of GDP for climate financing, civil society demand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft