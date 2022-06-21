Video
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022
Japan to host AFC Champions League east knock-out stage

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, JUNE 20: Japan will host this year's delayed AFC Champions League knock-out stages for teams in the east of Asia, the region's football governing body said Monday.
The East Zone's round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final matches will be played in August as single-leg ties, the Asian Football Confederation said.
Saitama, just outside Tokyo, will host the first knockout round in the east.
The West Zone, which comprises mostly clubs from the Middle East, will not play its knockout rounds until February 2023 at venues still to be decided.
The draw for the east pitted South Korea rivals Daegu FC and Jeonbuk Motors against other and Thailand's Pathum Utd against Hong Kong's Kitchee.
There is also an all-Japan clash as Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe play Yokohama F. Marinos, while Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim play another Japanese team, Urawa Red Diamonds.     -AFP


