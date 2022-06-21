Match fee for referees increased

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has increased the match fee for referees on Monday to prevent further dilemmas caused after the referees called for revolt demanding an increased wage.

The increase was announced one day before the matches of Bangladesh Premier League are set to resume.

The referees revolted and disagreed to conduct matches previously over the issue. Although the BFF officials had slightly increased the fee on 14 June, it was not convincing enough for the referees. So the Authority had to rethink that.

Previously, a BPL referee would receive taka 2400 for each match and an Assistant Referee Taka 2200.

Now the BPL referee will get Taka 3800 and an assistant referee Taka 3500 for each match.

Besides, the referees and assistant referees of Bangladesh Championship League will get Taka 3000 and 2800 in that row.

BFF is hoping to get the referees back on the field once again with the increased wage.











