Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 7:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dravid backs under-fire Pant after drawn South Africa T20 series

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

NEW DELHI, JUNE 20: Coach Rahul Dravid said Rishabh Pant remained "integral" to India's plans despite concerns about his batting and leadership after the Twenty20 series against South Africa ended Sunday in a 2-2 draw.
The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was making his debut as India captain, prompting speculation that he could one day replace the resting Rohit Sharma, 35, as permanent skipper.
India lost the first two games and Pant managed scores of just 29, 5, 6 and 17 in the series with Sunday's fifth and final game washed out.
"When you are in the middle overs and you are asking people to play a slightly more attacking brand of cricket, sometimes it's hard to judge on two or three games," Dravid said.
"He remains an integral part of our batting line-up. The fact that he is a left-hander is very important to us in the middle overs.
"He would liked to have scored more runs but it's not that concerning. Certainly he is very big part of our plans going forward in the next few months."
Pant was out the same way in each of his four innings -- attempting to fetch the ball from wide outside off stump and being caught -- prompting batting great Sunil Gavaskar to say on TV that Pant "hasn't learned" from earlier dismissals and "he keeps going for it". "He can't throw enough muscle on that. He has got to stop looking to go aerial that far outside the off-stump."
Dinesh Karthik, another wicketkeeper-batsman, scored 92 runs in the series including a match-winning 55 with former India opener Wasim Jaffer saying Pant may find it hard to retain his place as a result.
"I think DK has overlapped Rishabh Pant at least at the moment. I can't say about the future, but at the moment you would pick DK any time in front of Rishabh Pant," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian player changes nationality to avoid Wimbledon ban
Another close call for golf's new 'nearly man' at US Open
Japan to host AFC Champions League east knock-out stage
Ukrainian Romanchuk fastest in qualifying at world swimming
Mbappe accuses French federation boss of ignoring racist abuse
Fitzpatrick hits the shot of his life to win US Open
England power past plucky Netherlands in 2nd ODI
Match fee for referees increased


Latest News
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Flood situation deteriorates in Moulvibazar
12 held following clashes over Prophet remarks in Bagerhat, 20 injured
Ukrainian court bans pro-Russian oligarch’s political party
Eminent diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed passes away
Shoriful included in Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test against West Indies
BNP doesn’t stay with people during disaster: Hasan
PM likely to visit India in September
PM sends gifts to triplet babies-Swapno, Padma, Setu
At least 13 killed in northern Syria bus attack
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns
Atheists there ... and atheists here
Macron loses absolute majority in parliament
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
Members of RAB arrest ex-HuJI member Sheikh Md Enamul Haque
Army members rescue 21 Dhaka University students from Chhatak
Is the Gambia versus Myanmar Case really inadmissible?  
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Padma Bridge comes as blessings to help the flood-hit: PM
Ensure 2pc of GDP for climate financing, civil society demand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft