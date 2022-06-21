Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 7:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Bijoy joins Test team after eight years, confident to do well

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Sports Reporter

Bijoy joins Test team after eight years, confident to do well

Bijoy joins Test team after eight years, confident to do well

Bangladesh top order batter Anamul Haque Bijoy joined with the Test team and practiced for the first time on Monday ahead of the 2nd Test of the two-match series commencing on June 24.
Bijoy, 29, set the new national record in first class cricket couple of months back as the highest run-getter in a season and got the immediate reward. He played his last Test in 2014, Last ODI in 2019 and the last T20i match in 2015.
The top-order batter was initially named for both the white-ball formats for the tour. He however, has been added to the Bangladesh Test side as the replacement of Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi who has been ruled out of the Test series against the West Indies due to a back injury.
Bijoy is delighted after getting a call for red-ball affair after eight years.
"Joined with the team today," Bijoy was seen to speak in a video message provided by the BCB. "Feeling well after returning in the Test team".
He played four matches since his debut in 2013 and gathered 73 runs, is confident to shine with the bat if he gets the opportunity. He said, "Four/five days more to go for the 2nd Test. I must try to practice well and if I get the opportunity I must try to do well".
Bijoy is likely to be succeeded Mominul Haque in the playing eleven for the Test in St Lucia. Mominul, the just late Test skipper have been in bat patch with the bat for a long time, possibly will be rested.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian player changes nationality to avoid Wimbledon ban
Another close call for golf's new 'nearly man' at US Open
Japan to host AFC Champions League east knock-out stage
Ukrainian Romanchuk fastest in qualifying at world swimming
Mbappe accuses French federation boss of ignoring racist abuse
Fitzpatrick hits the shot of his life to win US Open
England power past plucky Netherlands in 2nd ODI
Match fee for referees increased


Latest News
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Flood situation deteriorates in Moulvibazar
12 held following clashes over Prophet remarks in Bagerhat, 20 injured
Ukrainian court bans pro-Russian oligarch’s political party
Eminent diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed passes away
Shoriful included in Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test against West Indies
BNP doesn’t stay with people during disaster: Hasan
PM likely to visit India in September
PM sends gifts to triplet babies-Swapno, Padma, Setu
At least 13 killed in northern Syria bus attack
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns
Atheists there ... and atheists here
Macron loses absolute majority in parliament
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
Members of RAB arrest ex-HuJI member Sheikh Md Enamul Haque
Army members rescue 21 Dhaka University students from Chhatak
Is the Gambia versus Myanmar Case really inadmissible?  
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Padma Bridge comes as blessings to help the flood-hit: PM
Ensure 2pc of GDP for climate financing, civil society demand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft