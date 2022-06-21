

Bijoy joins Test team after eight years, confident to do well

Bijoy, 29, set the new national record in first class cricket couple of months back as the highest run-getter in a season and got the immediate reward. He played his last Test in 2014, Last ODI in 2019 and the last T20i match in 2015.

The top-order batter was initially named for both the white-ball formats for the tour. He however, has been added to the Bangladesh Test side as the replacement of Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi who has been ruled out of the Test series against the West Indies due to a back injury.

Bijoy is delighted after getting a call for red-ball affair after eight years.

"Joined with the team today," Bijoy was seen to speak in a video message provided by the BCB. "Feeling well after returning in the Test team".

He played four matches since his debut in 2013 and gathered 73 runs, is confident to shine with the bat if he gets the opportunity. He said, "Four/five days more to go for the 2nd Test. I must try to practice well and if I get the opportunity I must try to do well".

Bijoy is likely to be succeeded Mominul Haque in the playing eleven for the Test in St Lucia. Mominul, the just late Test skipper have been in bat patch with the bat for a long time, possibly will be rested.











