Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 7:32 AM
Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Shoriful named for 2nd Test squad

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Shoriful named for 2nd Test squad

Shoriful named for 2nd Test squad

Bangladesh left arm speedster Shoriful Islam is named for 2nd and the final of the two-match Test series against West Indies. He is expected to join the team in St Lucia tomorrow, confirmed BCB on Monday.
The quick played four Tests so far for Bangladesh since his debut last year and scalped six wickets so far with the best figure of three for 99 runs, who sustained finger injury during the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka last month and eventually missed the last match of the series. Due to injury concern he was not initially included in Bangladesh Test squad, who suddenly going to join with the team in the midway of the series in whites.
"|I could learn yesterday," Shoriful told journalists at Mirpur on Monday. "Papon sir phoned me".
"I was mentally prepared and agreed to play in no time," he added.
The speedster of World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team told that he is delighted as he got a chance to play Test match in West Indies. He said, "I am very much excited. I wished to play Test in West Indies and now I am going".
Bangladesh pacers did well in West Indies in the first Test. Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket but was outstanding in playing a good number of unplayable delivery while Khaled Ahmed
Knotched five and Ebadot Hossain took two.
Regarding his tactics he said, "What I have observed is bowling at the right spot is advantageous here. I must try to bowl maintaining the line and the length".
It will be for the first time for Shoriful to deliver ball with the Duke Ball and he is very thrilled.
"I heard stories about the Duke Ball but couldn't touch it till now. I'll be able to understand when I'll get it in hand," he expressed.
Shoriful is still uncertain for the playing eleven of St. Lucia Test. Mustafiz, who had been in the squad soon after IPL, can be rested to place in the final squad. If Bangladesh think tank want to set the playing eleven with four quick, they will have to rest Mehidy Miraz which will be a destructive decision for them.







