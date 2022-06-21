Video
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022
PM greets triplets Swapano, Padma, Setu

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated the three newborn babies of Narayanganj. A woman gave birth to three children at the port of Narayanganj and named her children 'Swapno-Padma-Setu' after the dream Padma Bridge.
Prime Minister's Office Protocol Officer Shamim Musfiq went to see the triplets with the congratulatory message from the Prime Minister. At the same time, the three newborns received three gold chains, fruits and clothes each as gift. On Monday afternoon, Shamim Musfiq came to the house of Ashraful Islam Apu, the father of the triplets.
He was accompanied by Bandar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kudrat E Khoda and other officials of different levels of administration. Apu's wife Annie Begum was at home with her three children at that time. The children's father Ashraful Islam Apu confirmed the matter on Monday.
Earlier on Saturday Annie Begum, wife of Ashraful Islam Apu of Nabiganj area of Narayanganj port, gave birth to a son and two daughters at the Health Resort Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Narayanganj.
It is learned that on Saturday  Ashraful-Annie couple named their son 'Swapno.' And the two daughters 'Padma' and 'Setu', which together are the dream Padma Setu. Ashraful Islam Apu said, "My wife gave birth to the triplets in the month of inauguration of the Padma Bridge. For this reason, the doctor named them after the Dream Padma Bridge. We also like the names."
Doctor Benazir Haque Panna said that the woman was under my care from the beginning. Three newborns have been born in full time. They have no physical problems. Normal delivery could be done. But at the urging of the patient, a Caesarian section was performed. They are all happy to have 3 children together.



« PreviousNext »

