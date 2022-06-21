HC directs DCs to ensure deposit of fines collected by mobile courts

The High Court on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts to monitor on whether the money collected by mobile courts as fine across the country is being deposited properly in the exchequer.

The HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ejarul Haque Akondo came up with the directive after upholding a lower court verdict sentencing Imam Uddin, Office Assistant and typist of Shariatpur Deputy Commissioner's Office, to 26 years imprisonment in five sections of Penal Code in a case filed for embezzlement of fined money collected by the mobile court without depositing into the government exchequer.

However, the HC bench acquitted his wife Kamala Akhter, who was also awarded seven years of imprisonment by the Faridpur court in the same case.

Imam Uddin was sentenced to a total of 26 years in prison and his wife Kamala Akter to seven years in prison by a Faridpur court under five sections of the Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Both the convicts filed separate appeals with the HC challenging the lower court verdict. But, the HC bench dismissed Imam Uddin's appeal while it accepted and released his wife, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said.

Advocate Taposh Kanti Bal appeared for the petitioners while Advocate Kamrunnesa represented the Anti-Corruption Commission during the hearing on the appeals.









