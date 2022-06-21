Video
Bangladesh Bank fire put out

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A fire that started at the 30-story Bangladesh Bank (BB) building in Dhaka's Motijheel Monday evening was put out after one hour.
The blaze was reported at 6:25pm on the third floor of the central bank and four firefighting units responded to it, Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said.
"Firefighters could tame the flames at 7:25pm. No casualties were reported and the extent of damage could not be confirmed immediately," he added.


