BD Red Crescent reelected member of IFRCS

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BRCS) has been reelected as managing committee (MC) member of the International Federation of Red Crescent Societies (IFRCS) defeating India for next four years.

It would the second consecutive period for BRSC in the position, according to a press release of the humanitarian body.

According to the press release, the poll of the IFRCS was held on Sunday at Geneva in Switzerland during its general assembly. The BRCS secured 80 votes in the election while it rival India got only 52 votes out of total 192 members of the international body. It said that BRCS Chairman ATM Abdul Wahab led the Bangladesh delegation of the general assembly.







