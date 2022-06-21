Sylhet floating in flood waters



Cry for relief is getting louder as at least 40 lakh people remain stranded due to flood in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts. The photo shows a boy wading through neck-deep water carrying relief materials at Companiganj on Monday. photo : Observer

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) has opened 32 shelters in different parts of the city since June 17. However, a severe shortage of food and drinking water is plaguing the inmates of these shelters. The city corporation has assigned local councillors to take care of the displaced people, but in most cases, they are not visible. The city corporation has also failed to collect enough dried food for the shelter seekers.

Many have complained that the city corporation is not taking care of them adequately although a number of shelter centres have been opened in the city. The number of flood victims have also risen in the shelter at Kishori Mohan School in Mirabazar of the city. There is also a crisis of food there. A water tank has been placed in front of the school for supplying drinking water. Similarly, water tanks have been set up in different areas for the flood victims. However, many people are not able to get there due to pouring rain and waist or chest deep water.

Even after opening of 32 shelters in the city, no one knows how many people have taken shelter in those centres. When asked the SCC Executive Engineer-in-Charge of the shelters Ruhul Alam could not confirm the figure.

He said, "Some 1,500 to 2,000 people have taken refuge in the shelters and local councillors have been asked to look after them. They are providing dry food and drinking water."

Meanwhile, Engr Ruhul Alam said dry food was not available for distribution at the shelters. He said, "We sent people to the wholesale market in Kalighat to collect dried food, but many shops there have gone under water. Even puffed rice and flattened rice are not available in the shops which are open and accessible."

In this case, he recommended donors to bring biscuits or any other dried food to the shelter centres.

The situation is similar in most of the shelters in the district. Marooned people said that the second phase of the floods occurred in Sylhet within a span of a month, but the local administration could not carry out adequate relief activities in both the phases. Even the people's representatives are absent from the scene. The anger of the people suffering from lack of food and clean water is increasing. Many people have no roof over their heads as their homesteads are submerged in flood waters. Many are passing a miserable time without electricity.

Several flood affected people of Gowainghat and Companiganj Upazila said that almost all houses in these two upazila have been flooded. Many people are spending their days trapped with their cattle in unsafe places.

According to sources, there has been a severe crisis of boats in the flood-hit areas. It is not possible to reach the helpless people. Even the government-run shelters are not getting food supply. In many cases, it is not possible to get food out of the food warehouses as there is water around it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Anwar Sadat said adequate relief has been allocated in the district. However, due to the disruption in communication in the flood-hit areas it has become difficult to send relief due to crisis of boats. However, efforts are being made to send relief everywhere.

He added a total of 350 shelters have been set up in the district. The district administration has information about the shelter seekers in 200 centres. "It can be said that there are about 18,844 people in 200 shelters," he added.













