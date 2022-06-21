HC stays suspension order of Dinajpur Municipal Mayor

The High Court (HC) on Monday stayed for one year the government decision that suspended Dinajpur Municipality Mayor and BNP leader Syed Jahangir Alam from his post.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the government decision suspending Dinajpur Municipality Mayor Syed Jahangir Alam from his post should not be declared illegal. In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Akhtaruzzaman came up with the order and rule.

Local government authority had on June 15 suspended Dinajpur municipality mayor Alam from the post on charges several allegations against him including non-payment and non-collection of lease money of the Hatbazar of the municipality, misconduct and abuse of power.

Later, Syed Jahangir Alam filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the dismissal order. After hearing on the writ petition, the HC bench on Monday came up with the stay order.









