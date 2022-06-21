Video
Tipu, Prity Murder

3 accused sent to jail after remand

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday  sent three accused in the murder of Motijheel Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afnan Jamal Prity to jail after ending of their remand.
 Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order following a prayer submitted by Investigation Officer Mohammad Yasin Sikder to keep them in jail. The suspects are Ishtiaq Ahmed, Imran Hossain and Rakibur Rahman. Ishtiaq was grilled in a three-day remand, while Imran and Rakibul were remanded for two days. They confessed to their roles in the murder.
The information revealed by the three is important. Ishtiaq admitted that he was involved with a gang that supplied weapons used in the murder. Imran was involved with another gang that supplied ammunition. The law enforcers are verifying the information.
According to the case records, Masum Mohammad Akash, a suspect arrested in the case in Bogura, revealed the name of Sumon Sikdar Musa as one of the masterminds of the murder.
Musa left Dhaka for Dubai on March 12, around two weeks before the murder of Tipu. The murder of the Awami League leader was masterminded in Dubai. According to the media reports, Musa went to Oman from Dubai last month. They had a Tk 1.5 million fund to pay the underworld killers. Musa worked as a link between the underworld and the political circle. He also coordinated between the underworld in Dhaka and Dubai.


