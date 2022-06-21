PM opens Padma Bridge North, South police stations today

The government has decided to deploy huge number of forces from different law enforcement agencies and member of intelligence agencies in the service area of the Padma Bridge, the Padma River and the venues of programmes to be organized during the opening of the much-awaited bridge to ensure absolute security.

Along with the members of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, huge number of volunteers will also work in the area for providing necessary services to the guests and people who would join the programmes.

The country's intelligence agencies have been asked to enhance their monitoring activities in the areas to resist any kind of attempts of sabotage or destructive activities.

The instructions were given at an inter-ministerial meeting held at the Home Ministry on Monday with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the chair. Later, the Minister briefed the media. He said the meeting decided to ensure absolute security for the programmes to be organized on June 25 this year marking opening of the Padma Bridge in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Cabinet members, politicians and diplomats at both the sides of the bridge.

Tight security measures will be ensured in the Padma River, Padma Bridge and nearby areas during the programmes. Two separate police control rooms were installed to coordinate the security issues on two sides of the bridge, he said, adding that members of the law enforcement and intelligence agencies will work in a coordinated manner at both sides of the bridge in Mawa of Munsiganj district, Jazira of Shariatpur district and Bangla Bazar terminal of Madaripur district.

The Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the two newly established police stations - Padma Bridge North and Padma Bridge South on Tuesday connecting virtually from her office. The Padma Bridge North Police Station was established in Mawa of Munsiganj while the Padma Bridge South Police Station at Jazira in Shariatpur.

The authorities concerned have been asked to prevent overloading water vessels to prevent any accident during the programme. However, the River Police and Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) authorities have been asked to deploy rescue teams on both the sides of the Padma River, he added.

The Traffic authority has been asked to ensure managing the traffic system properly, so that the convoy of the Prime Minister and other guests and participants of the programme can move smoothly at both sides of the river and the bridge. It has also been asked to ensure parking facilities for the transport.

Emergency services as well as facilities of ambulances, first aid and mobile toilets and water supply would be ensured in the area during the programme, he informed.











