

Sonali Bank signs annual performance agreement

The agreement signing ceremony was held at Sonali Bank's head office conference room on Sunday, says a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Md. Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman Khan signed one by one on behalf their respective divisions.

All General Managers of head office and Dhaka Division and senior officials were present on the occasion.

It is sited that, Sonali Bank Limited secured 1st position in 2020-21 to implement the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) among all Banks and Financial Institutions under Ministry of Finance. The Annual Performance Agreement (APA) of fiscal 2022-23 was signed among Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan and all Deputy Managing Directors as a first step of signing agreement between Sonali Bank Limited and Financial Institution Division under Ministry of Finance.The agreement signing ceremony was held at Sonali Bank's head office conference room on Sunday, says a press release.Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Md. Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman Khan signed one by one on behalf their respective divisions.All General Managers of head office and Dhaka Division and senior officials were present on the occasion.It is sited that, Sonali Bank Limited secured 1st position in 2020-21 to implement the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) among all Banks and Financial Institutions under Ministry of Finance.