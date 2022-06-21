Video
BANKING EVENTS

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

Pubali Bank relocates Sat Masjid Road branch to new location

Pubali Bank has recently relocated its Sat Masjid Road branch, Dhaka to a new location and started banking activities under the name of Dhanmondi Branch with a view to providing more advanced and modern banking services to its valued customers.
Monzurur Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Limited was present as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, says a press release.
Independent Director Dr. Shahdeen Malik was present as special guest. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd. presided over the ceremony. Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO; A. S. Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, General Manager and Regional Head of Dhaka North Region were also present.
 Monzurur Rahman said on this occasion that Pubali Bank is committed to provide the best & innovative banking services to the market in fastest possible time. As part of providing better services the branch has been shifted to new location on clients demands and named it as Dhanmondi Branch.
Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said Pubali Bank has been providing better services to its customer since 1959 with a promise to keep up its original tradition. He also said, Pubali Bank gives priority to provide opportunity and advantage to the doorsteps of the customers through application of modern technologies.
With a view to expanding the scope of services, the bank has renovated its Dhanmondi Branch. He advised officials to accelerate the daily activities of the branch and urged all to enhance banking business.
Senior Executives of the bank, Dhanmondi Branch Head, valued customers, local elites and businessmen also attended at the inaugural ceremony.


