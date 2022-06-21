BANKING EVENTS

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali recently inaugurating 3agent banking outlets at Banshghata Bazar, Eidgaon, Cox'sbazar; Bengura Bazar, Boalkhali, Chattogram; and Shahosrail Bazar, Boalmari, Faridpur on Monday through Video Conference from Dhaka. Among others, Additional Managing Director(s) Abdul Aziz and Md. Mustafa Khair, Deputy Managing Director(s) Md. Zahurul Haque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah and other senior officials are present on the occasion. A Doa Mahfil was organised on this occasion.