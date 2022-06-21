Padma Bridge to raise BD-India trade via Benapole

Export and import through Bangladesh's Benapole land port will gain momentum once the Padma Bridge is opened. Goods will be transported from that port to Dhaka within a short span, decreasing the prices of items, said Shamsur Rahman, president of Benapole Clearing & Forwarding Agents Association. The new 6.15-km bridge will be inaugurated on June 25.

Around four-fifths of raw materials needed for various industries, including the readymade garments (RMG) sector, is imported through the Benapole land port.

The government now collects around Tk 6,000 crore as revenue from the Benapole Customs House per year, which will increase to Tk 10,000 crore due to the opening of the Padma Bridge, Bangladeshi media reported.

Benapole Export-Import Association president Mohsin Milon said businesses will be more motivated for expansion as the bridge will increase the ease of doing business and reduce the travel time between Dhaka to the southwestern part of the country. -Fibre2Fashion















