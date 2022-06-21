BIAC, AS & Asso to promote institutional ADR

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with A.S & Associates for resolution of Commercial Dispute (if any) using ADR methods.

The Signing Ceremony was held 2022 at the office of BIAC, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.

Under the MoU, The parties have agreed to promote institutional ADR in the country and internationally. Pursuant to this, the Parties will promote use of Institutional ADR clause in all commercial contracts, organise joint outreach and advocacy programs, work with different stakeholders, encourage capacity building, etc.

The MoU was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of BIAC, Kaiser A. Chowdhury and the Partner of the Chamber, Ferdaus Rahman, Barrister-at-Law on behalf of their respective organisations. Also, present in the occasion were Ms. Mahbuba Rahman, General Manager, Ms. Priyanka Roy, Assistant Counsel and Ms. Khushnuma Khan, Intern from BIAC and Samsul Arefin, General Manager, A.S & Associates.



















