BMDA working to digitize its service deliveries

RAJSHAHI, June 20: The Barind Multipurpose Development Authorities (BMDA) plans to make its service deliveries digitized with the main thrust of boosting crop production benefiting the farmers in general.

BMDA, the biggest irrigation-providing state-run entity in the country's northwest region, has started developing two software under the integrated digital service platform supported by the ministry of agriculture, A2I, and Syntech Solution Ltd to digitizing its services.

The softwares are: Crop, Seed, Germplasm and Fertilizer production, development, distribution and service management system and Irrigation, water and scheme management system.

These were disclosed at a daylong meeting related to integrated digital service delivery platform held at BMDA Headquarters conference hall in Rajshahi city on Sunday.

Chairman Begum Akhter Jahan addressed the meeting as chief guest, while its Executive Director Engineer Abdur Rashid was in the chair. Additional Chief Engineer Dr Abul Kashem, Superintending Engineer Nazirul Islam and Executive Engineers Enamul Kader, Tofazzal Ali and Rafiqul Hassan also spoke. Engineer Rashid told the meeting that they are promoting an improved agriculture and environment infrastructure in the country's northwest region, including its vast Barind tract.

They are working to expand irrigated areas and farming land, development of irrigation infrastructure, production and marketing of quality seed and tree plantation for environmental development, he said. -BSS















