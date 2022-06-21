

Pran-RFL launches food delivery service Foodano

Kamruzzaman Kamal, director (marketing) at PRAN-RFL, and Choudhury Atiur Rasul, director (accounts), inaugurated the service in the capital.

"We have launched Foodano considering the demand of customers, helping them have their favourite food in the shortest possible time," Kamruzzaman said.

Nur Muhammad Rasel, head of business at Foodano, said: "We are going to start our service with food and grocery items."

"Other services will be included considering the demand of customers," he added. -UNB





















