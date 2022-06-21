World’s first Naruto co-brand smartphone launched in China

The world's first Naruto co-brand smartphone, realme GT NEO 3 Naruto Edition, has just been released in China, with the price at RMB 2799 (12+256GB Variant).

Naruto is a Japanese Manga series written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. It tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village.

realme has always been known as trendsetting smartphone brand with innovative designs. After the success of the GT NEO 2 DragonBall Z edition, realme introduced the GT NEO 3 Naruto edition, maintaining the hype generated by anime-themed products.

The smartphone's rear design is inspired by Naruto's outfit in the Naruto: Shippuden series, with orange as the primary color paired with matte black and metallic grey. In particular,the smartphone's metallic back features unique micro 3D patterns that produce a naked-eye 3D effect, resembling Naruto's classic headband as well as the realme and Naruto series logos.

In the matte black color section, realme demonstrates their meticulousness by detailing the glossy stripes with a highly complex high-precision procedure adapted from Naruto's facial pattern along with Naruto's family badge.

Another noteworthy feature is the charging animation with the 150W Ultra Dart charging kit. Not only customizing the user interface, but the screen also performs protagonist using "Rasengan" and the five basic elements when the 4500 mAh battery is being charged.

Besides, other details include a themed user interface, Naruto's scroll-inspired packaging, a pin in the shape of the Hidden Leaf village logo, customized phone cases, HD wallpapers, and a 33W Fast Charging 10,000mAh realme power bank 3 Pro.

In terms of performance, realme GT NEO 3 Naruto edition features the same specs with the normal variant. It is powerful with UltraDart 150W fast charging technology which allows the user to charge the device's battery from 0% to 50% in 5 minutes; Powered by Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform .realme GT NEO 3 Naruto Edition can deliver higher CPU efficiency and achieve an impressive and stable 90 fps in gaming experience.



















