TikTok, 10MS partner to launch online learning campaign

Popular short video-sharing platform TikTok has announced the launch of its #EduTok online learning campaign in Bangladesh, in collaboration with 10 Minute School (10MS), a leading online educational platform in the country.

Titled #EkshoTeEksho, this month-long campaign will feature some of the country's most popular #EduTok creators who will create and publish educational content across multiple categories, says a press release.

TikTok launched the #EduTok hashtag with the wider objective of democratising learning in the region and making educational content accessible to everyone.

Having garnered billions of views to date, #EduTok has become the go to place for creators to learn from each other and acquire new skills and knowledge.

Content can range from academics, or vocational skills like public speaking, debating, writing to artistic skills like painting, photography, videography and editing. There will be more content categories covering culinary skills, sports tips, music and other skills. like drawing, origami, Rubik's cube solving and more.

The #EkshoTeEksho challenge, driven by TikTok and 10 Minute School, will invite participants on the platform to publish their content in response to the questions presented to them. Users can follow the #EkshoTeEksho to enjoy the insightful content and learn new skills and information every day.

In Bangladesh, the #EkshoTeEksho campaign is set to be the first of its kind, featuring some of the country's most popular educational content creators like Ayman Sadiq, Munzeeren Shahid, Enayet Chowdhury, Khalid Farhan and more. The campaign aims to provide easy access to educational content on the platform for Bangladeshi youngsters across the country.

" 10 Minute School is thrilled to work with TikTok, as we believe they are the perfect partners for this project", said Ayman Sadiq, Founder and CEO, 10 Minute School.

On this occasion, Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, said, "This partnership between TikTok and 10 Minute School is highly welcomed as it is geared towards digitizing education in Bangladesh. TikTok's reach and 10 Minute School's academic acumen will make high quality educational content accessible for all and benefit millions of Bangladeshis."

As a platform that inspires creative expression and joy, TikTok is committed to empowering users to discover, create and share meaningful content that matters by equipping them with innovative campaigns, cutting-edge technology, and easy-to-use tools accessible from their mobile devices.

TikTok is increasingly becoming the go-to place for Bangladesh's most popular edtech ventures that love to connect and engage with their fans on the platform. TikTok is not just redefining the entertainment culture in Bangladesh, but also reinventing the educational sector by providing a platform where everybody can showcase their talents and improve their knowledge.











