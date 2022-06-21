Video
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022
GP stands by flood-hit Sylhet people with free talk-time

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

With the devastating flood in the country's northern and north-eastern region still threatening millions of lives and livelihoods, Grameenphone (GP) customers, stuck in the affected areas of Sylhet can now avail10 minutes of free talk-time.
GP subscribers can avail this dedicated talk-time to contact their family and friends and call for necessary aids or urgent support without having to worry about mobile balance., says a press release.
GP has already disbursed 10 minutes of free talk-time with 3 days validity to all its' customers in the flood affected areas in Sylhet. During these challenging times, need for immediate connectivity is paramount but customers face difficulty recharging due to the flood and incessant downpour.
Keeping customers convenience and needs at core, GP has given free minutes to enable them to stay connected to their loved ones and reach out for emergency services during these hardships.
"It is our moral responsibility to assist those who are stranded and stand by the nation during these times of dire need. As a connectivity partner, we, at Grameenphone, are relentlessly striving to keep our base station and switch location out of harm due to continuous heavy rainfall, ensuring to live our purpose of connecting people to what matters most, especially during such trying times.
"We understand our customers urgent connectivity need to reach for any assistance. We are closely monitoring the situation on field and will remain vigilant going forward to provide connectivity support," said Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer of Grameenphone.
The flood condition has now been persisting for the past 4 - 5 days, with at least forty lakh people stranded and stuck helpless. Mobile network and internet connectivity services also had to be compromised in the region due to water logging and electricity failure. However, in collaboration with Posts and Telecommunications Ministry, BTRC, Bangladesh Army and other stakeholders, Grameenphone is working continuously to overcome the crisis and restore mobile services in the flood-affected region in the earliestalongside exploring alternative feasible solutions to enable the nation to fight the calamity.
Earlier, GP, as a part of their disaster response efforts also came forward to show solidarity to those in distress through toll numbers. Customers can call 01769177266, 01769177267, 01769177268


