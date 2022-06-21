Video
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 7:29 AM
Nagad staff donate one-day salary to Sylhet flood victims

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Nagad staff donate one-day salary to Sylhet flood victims

Nagad staff donate one-day salary to Sylhet flood victims

Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad Limited, has announced a donation of one-day equivalent salary of all Nagad employees to aid flood-hit Sylhet and Sunamganj region and to support those impacted by the disaster.
Additionally, he will contribute his one-month full salary to the disaster relief fund. The announcements were made by Tanvir A Mishuk, during a virtual event titled 'Manush Bachle Desh Bachbe' arranged by the Postal department's Mobile Financial Service Nagad, says a press release.
Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, President of Obhijatrik Foundation and Mohammad Saifullah Mithu, President and Co-Founder of Give Bangladesh Foundation also joined the session, which was hosted by Solaiman Shukhon, Chief Public Affairs Officer of Nagad Limited.
In an effort to lend a helping hand amid this natural disaster, Tanvir A Mishuk announced that Nagad's employees are voluntarily offering their one-day equivalent salary as a donation to aid the flood victims. In addition to that, Nagad, as a socially responsible entity, declared a separate contribution of its entire transactional revenues from the previous two months to the flood-stricken regions of Sylhet and Sunamganj.
Participating in the discussion Tanvir A Mishuk, said: "This would not have been possible for me to undertake on my own. I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to all of the employees of Nagad for taking this wonderful initiative during a time of national crisis.
"We wish to support the individuals who have been affected in the country by contributing Nagad's past two-month's revenues. I believe our small effort will ease their sufferings to some extent."
All regional employees of Nagad in Sylhet and Sunamganj, including the Nagad 'Uddoktas' are assisting the victims, especially the flood-affected Nagad Uddoktas, by providing rapid transactional support and other services. As it is not feasible to physically visit the bank to obtain financial services during this time, the use of mobile wallets has surged among the people in these flood-ravaged regions.
During the programme Nagad urged people from all walks of life to help combat the flood catastrophe. During the session, Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, and Mohammad Saifullah Mithu, discussed the disaster relief strategies of their respective organizations as well.
Since its inception, the postal department's mobile finance service Nagad has stepped up to address every national crisis in the country. For instance, Nagad, in partnership with the Department of Posts and Telecommunications, contributed BDT 60 lac to the Prime Minister's relief and welfare fund during the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.
To assist flood victims in the Sylhet region, currently, more than 50 partner donation organizations are accepting donations through Nagad. Any interested Nagad user can easily make a direct donation from the donation option of any Nagad account.


