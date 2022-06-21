Special online discount on new Walton smartphone

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has launched its new affordable smartphone 'Primo R9' which is enriched with various attractive features including large display, powerful RAM and battery along with triple rear camera.

Various facilities along with special discount are being provided on online purchase of the device.

The attractively designed phone has been released in the market in two different colors of aurora green and magnetic black. Priced at 11,999 BDT, the device is available at all Walton Plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets across the country.

However, customers are given Tk. 1509 discount if it is purchased from online platforms E-plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) and Walcart (walcart.com) under Toofani Sale campaign.

This means, the smartphone will cost only Tk. 10,490 for online purchase. Moreover, customers will also get 10% cashback (Maximum 400 BDT) if they buy it with the payment of Nagad mobile banking and free home delivery at Walcart.

Walton Mobile's Creative and Communications in-charge Habibur Rahman Tuhin said the smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ dew-drop display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio along with IPS in-cell technology screen of 1600X720 pixel resolutions. Runs on Android 11 operating system, it sports a 1.8 GHz Helio G25 octa-core processor with PowerVR Vogue GE8320 graphics. Special features of the processor include 12nm FinFit and HyperEngine technology. It has 3GB DDR4 RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device has also 128 GB microSD card support .

'Primo R9' features a F/1.8 aperture AI triple (three) rear camera setup with PDAF technology and LED flash. The main sensor of the rear camera is 13 megapixel. For attractive selfies, the phone has F/2.0 aperture 8 megapixel camera in the front. Both the cameras can record full HD resolution videos.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh hi-capacity Li-polymer battery with type-C charging. The other features include face unlock, fingerprint sensor, gesture navigation, dark mode, smart touch, 3-in-1 dual 4G VoLTE SIM support, OTA and OTG etc.

Customers will get 30-day special replacement facility with one-year after-sales service for the 'Made in Bangladesh' Walton smartphone.










