Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 7:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huge uncertainty for EU firms over China’s Covid curbs

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

BEIJING, June 20: Many European firms are rethinking their investments in China because of its strict Covid controls, a top business group said Monday, warning that disruptions had pummelled operations.
While the rest of the world has steadily removed coronavirus curbs, China has remained committed to its zero-Covid strategy, using lockdowns and mass testing to stamp out all infections.
But this strategy has hammered businesses and snarled supply chains -- 60 percent of respondents in a survey of European businesses said it has become harder to do business in China, in large part due to Covid controls.
"We hope that China is really waking up," Bettina Schoen-Behanzin, vice president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told AFP.
"(We hope) that they find a way to get out of this zero-tolerance Covid strategy because it causes huge uncertainty and this is for sure not good for investment."
The chamber conducted the survey on over 600 member firms in February and March just as strict lockdowns were imposed in several areas to control China's worst Covid outbreak in two years -- from business hub Shanghai to the northern breadbasket province of Jilin.
The body also did a follow-up in April to assess the impact of the lockdowns and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It found that 92 percent of member companies were hit by supply chain problems, and three-quarters said their operations were negatively impacted by the Covid controls.
Further, 60 percent of respondents said in April that they had lowered their 2022 revenue projections.
The Ukraine war also impacted confidence -- a third of the firms surveyed cited geopolitical tensions as a reason for the Chinese market becoming less attractive.
"The role China played over the last two years in bolstering European companies' global revenues looks set to diminish," the report released on Monday said.
"And recent events have led many to question just how many eggs they are willing to keep in their China basket."
The Covid containment measures also hampered European firms' ability to recruit international and local talent, the chamber said.
Its annual survey found that 58 percent of companies faced difficulties in recruiting international and local talent, pointing to the Covid controls and "a wealth of ever-changing visa and work permit procedures and extreme limitations on travel in and out of China".
China is the world's second-biggest economy with a huge market, however, making it difficult for firms to walk away.
"Companies, businesses are not leaving China, because the market is too big, the market is too important, and there are for sure many growth opportunities ahead," Schoen-Behanzin told AFP.
"But they are localising, they are onshoring, and they are rethinking their footprint in China, in Asia," she added.
"They are shifting, especially future investments."
However, if the Covid restrictions drag on for another year, companies could start to feel even more pain.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank signs annual performance agreement
Pubali Bank relocates Sat Masjid Road branch to new location
BANKING EVENTS
Firms in China teeter under zero-Covid pressure
Padma Bridge to create huge job opportunities in Khulna region
Padma Bridge to raise BD-India trade via Benapole
Warren Evans ADB Special Senior Advisor for Climate Change
BIAC, AS & Asso to promote institutional ADR


Latest News
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Flood situation deteriorates in Moulvibazar
12 held following clashes over Prophet remarks in Bagerhat, 20 injured
Ukrainian court bans pro-Russian oligarch’s political party
Eminent diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed passes away
Shoriful included in Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test against West Indies
BNP doesn’t stay with people during disaster: Hasan
PM likely to visit India in September
PM sends gifts to triplet babies-Swapno, Padma, Setu
At least 13 killed in northern Syria bus attack
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns
Atheists there ... and atheists here
Macron loses absolute majority in parliament
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
Members of RAB arrest ex-HuJI member Sheikh Md Enamul Haque
Army members rescue 21 Dhaka University students from Chhatak
Is the Gambia versus Myanmar Case really inadmissible?  
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Padma Bridge comes as blessings to help the flood-hit: PM
Ensure 2pc of GDP for climate financing, civil society demand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft