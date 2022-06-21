There will be no major crop loss from flood: Razzaque



Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque speaking at a seminar titled 'Agriculture and Media in Food Security in the Global Situation' organised by the Agricultural Information Service at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Convention Hall at Farmgate on Sunday.

"Now there is no major crop in the field. It is possible to cope with the crop loss being caused by the flood. That is why extensive preparation has already been taken to this end. There will be no major (crop) damage in this flood," he said.

He said Aman paddy will not be affected during the flood as its seedbeds have not been sowed across the country yet. "If flood affects the seedbed sowed, it will not be a big problem. We have enough seeds in storage. Those will be distributed among farmers later," he added.

Razzaque said: "The flood may affect Aus paddy. Now I have targeted Aus cultivation of 13 lakh hectares, while 11 lakh hectares have been planted. Of those, 22,000 hectares have been flooded so far. Besides, there are various vegetables in 3.87 lakh hectares of land. Some of those will be damaged," he said.

Terming Bangladesh as a disaster-prone country, he said crops of this season often get affected and farmers also remain prepared for that. "We are also prepared. I will make up that loss."

Even then, the way it is raining and floods are coming; I don't know if there will be any sudden big loss. We have allocated enough for this, the minister said.

He said if there is any major crop damage, the ministry will provide optimum support to farmers to cope with their loss.

Chaired by Agriculture Secretary Md Saidul Islam, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, director and head of news of Channel i Shykh Seraj, executive editor of Dhaka Tribune Riaz Ahmed and chief reporter of Daily Janakantha Kawsar Rahman. -BSS











