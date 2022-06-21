Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 7:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

There will be no major crop loss from flood: Razzaque

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque speaking at a seminar titled 'Agriculture and Media in Food Security in the Global Situation' organised by the Agricultural Information Service at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Convention Hall at Farmgate on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque speaking at a seminar titled 'Agriculture and Media in Food Security in the Global Situation' organised by the Agricultural Information Service at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Convention Hall at Farmgate on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said the government has adequate preparation to cope with crop loss caused by the ongoing flood sweeping over the country's northeastern region.
"Now there is no major crop in the field. It is possible to cope with the crop loss being caused by the flood. That is why extensive preparation has already been taken to this end. There will be no major (crop) damage in this flood," he said.
The agriculture minister was speaking at a seminar titled 'Agriculture and Media   in Food Security in the Global Situation' organised by the Agricultural Information Service at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Convention Hall at  Farmgate on Sunday.
He said Aman paddy will not be affected during the flood as its seedbeds have not been sowed across the country yet. "If flood affects the seedbed sowed, it will not be a big problem. We have enough seeds in storage. Those will be distributed among farmers later," he added.
Razzaque said: "The flood may affect Aus paddy. Now I have targeted Aus cultivation of 13 lakh hectares, while 11 lakh hectares have been planted. Of those, 22,000 hectares have been flooded so far. Besides, there are various vegetables in 3.87 lakh hectares of land. Some of those will be damaged," he said.
Terming Bangladesh as a disaster-prone country, he said crops of this season often get affected and farmers also remain prepared for that. "We are also prepared. I will make up that loss."
Even then, the way it is raining and floods are coming; I don't know if there will be any sudden big loss. We have allocated enough for this, the minister said.
He said if there is any major crop damage, the ministry will provide optimum support to farmers to cope with their loss.
Chaired by Agriculture Secretary Md Saidul Islam, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, director and head of news of Channel i Shykh Seraj, executive editor of Dhaka Tribune Riaz Ahmed and chief reporter of Daily Janakantha Kawsar Rahman.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank signs annual performance agreement
Pubali Bank relocates Sat Masjid Road branch to new location
BANKING EVENTS
Firms in China teeter under zero-Covid pressure
Padma Bridge to create huge job opportunities in Khulna region
Padma Bridge to raise BD-India trade via Benapole
Warren Evans ADB Special Senior Advisor for Climate Change
BIAC, AS & Asso to promote institutional ADR


Latest News
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Flood situation deteriorates in Moulvibazar
12 held following clashes over Prophet remarks in Bagerhat, 20 injured
Ukrainian court bans pro-Russian oligarch’s political party
Eminent diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed passes away
Shoriful included in Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test against West Indies
BNP doesn’t stay with people during disaster: Hasan
PM likely to visit India in September
PM sends gifts to triplet babies-Swapno, Padma, Setu
At least 13 killed in northern Syria bus attack
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns
Atheists there ... and atheists here
Macron loses absolute majority in parliament
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
Members of RAB arrest ex-HuJI member Sheikh Md Enamul Haque
Army members rescue 21 Dhaka University students from Chhatak
Is the Gambia versus Myanmar Case really inadmissible?  
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Padma Bridge comes as blessings to help the flood-hit: PM
Ensure 2pc of GDP for climate financing, civil society demand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft