BB asks banks to provide emergency services in flood-hit areas

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed commercial banks to continue providing banking services in the flood-hit areas through their sub-branches, agent bank outlets or branches nearby in the dry places.

The central bank's Department of Off-Site Supervision on Sunday issued a notification to all scheduled banks to continue services for flood-affected clients through alternative ways.

The BB notification stated that several areas including Sylhet, Sunamganj, Rangpur and Kurigram have been flooded. Many banks could not open branches due to flooding.

In such a situation, the central bank has instructed all banks to provide emergency banking services from the nearest branches unaffected by floods.

After the flood situation improves, the central bank said, banks will have to take steps to resume services to customers from the relevant branches and sub-branches immediately.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and landslides from Meghalaya in India have submerged about 90 per cent area in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts. In these two districts, there has been a catastrophic flood. Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes seeking shelters elsewhere. -UNB















