Poultry farmers seek protection against big hatchers



Gana Sastha Kendro Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting on

They said several hundred thousand small poultry farmers who mainly operate business at grass-roots cannot sustain because of commercial selling of ready broiler and layer chicken by big poultry owners.

They have placed 8-point demands to resolve the prevailing crisis in business at a discussion meeting at the National Press Club on Sunday.

Kazi Mostafa Kamal, secretary general of Bangladesh Grass-Roots Level Poultry Farmers Unity Council, placed the demands at a discussion titled: ``Miseries of Grass-Roots Level Poultry Farmers and Way Out".

The organisation's president Mizan Bashar presided over the discussion which was addressed by Trustee of the Gana Sastha Kendro Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Bangladesh Kalayan Party Chairman Maj (Gen (retd) Muhammad Ibrahim and journalist Mostafa Kamal Majumder.

The 8-point demands include ensuring proper monitoring of small chicks by the Department Livestock Services and billing of electricity consumption at industrial rate, fixing the price of small chicks at Tk 30-32 as per the government's notified order of 14th March 2010.

The other demands are free-supply of medicine and vaccines to farmers to prevent chickens from different diseases, providing soft and collateral-free loans to small poultry farmers under the umbrella of cooperatives, and building shops at specific places in bazaars at every upazila to facilitate selling of birds by small farmers.

Kazi Kamal alleged that small-scale farmers at grass-roots are experiencing an anarchy-like situation for the last 12 years as they have to buy at Tk 90-100 per small chick from a few big hatchery operators.

Hatchery operators do not abide by the government's order to sell chicks at Tk 30-32, he said and added price hike of poultry feeds also causing them big trouble.

"As a result, many small poultry farmers left the business incurring huge financial loss," he said. Kazi Kamal said big hatcheries are doing monopoly business in selling small chicks at arbitrary rates.

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury urged the government to protect small poultry operators for the sake of interest of the country. -UNB









Grass-roots poultry farmers have sought the government's interference to stop commercial sale of ready broiler and layer chicken by hatchery owners.They said several hundred thousand small poultry farmers who mainly operate business at grass-roots cannot sustain because of commercial selling of ready broiler and layer chicken by big poultry owners.They have placed 8-point demands to resolve the prevailing crisis in business at a discussion meeting at the National Press Club on Sunday.Kazi Mostafa Kamal, secretary general of Bangladesh Grass-Roots Level Poultry Farmers Unity Council, placed the demands at a discussion titled: ``Miseries of Grass-Roots Level Poultry Farmers and Way Out".The organisation's president Mizan Bashar presided over the discussion which was addressed by Trustee of the Gana Sastha Kendro Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Bangladesh Kalayan Party Chairman Maj (Gen (retd) Muhammad Ibrahim and journalist Mostafa Kamal Majumder.The 8-point demands include ensuring proper monitoring of small chicks by the Department Livestock Services and billing of electricity consumption at industrial rate, fixing the price of small chicks at Tk 30-32 as per the government's notified order of 14th March 2010.The other demands are free-supply of medicine and vaccines to farmers to prevent chickens from different diseases, providing soft and collateral-free loans to small poultry farmers under the umbrella of cooperatives, and building shops at specific places in bazaars at every upazila to facilitate selling of birds by small farmers.Kazi Kamal alleged that small-scale farmers at grass-roots are experiencing an anarchy-like situation for the last 12 years as they have to buy at Tk 90-100 per small chick from a few big hatchery operators.Hatchery operators do not abide by the government's order to sell chicks at Tk 30-32, he said and added price hike of poultry feeds also causing them big trouble."As a result, many small poultry farmers left the business incurring huge financial loss," he said. Kazi Kamal said big hatcheries are doing monopoly business in selling small chicks at arbitrary rates.Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury urged the government to protect small poultry operators for the sake of interest of the country. -UNB