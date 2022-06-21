Stocks plunge as flood-worried investors stay on sidelines

The stock market witnessed a big drop in transaction on Monday for buyers crisis as most have opted to remain in the sidelines waiting for impact of floods.

On Monday the second working day of the week, the share and unit prices of most companies participating in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged.

In addition to the big fall in the price index transaction volume also decreased. Trading started on the day by increasing the share and unit prices of most companies. As a result, the DSE main price index increased by 10 points at the beginning of the session.

However, after 10 minutes one after another company starts losing bids. The fall increases with the passage of time. As a result, the day's trading ended with a big fall in price index.

Prices of 325 companies declined in the day while 19 companies remained unchanged. There were no buyers for 173 companies. Only 36 companies were able to see a rise in their share and unit price in DSE.

The main price index of DSEX decreased by 49 points compared to the previous day's and dropped to 6,357 points. The DSE-30, which is made up of well to do companies downed by 15 points to 2,314. DSE Shariah price index stood at 1,338 points, down by 9 points from the previous day.

The volume of transactions also recorded serious decline. A total of Tk822 crore 39 lakh has been traded on DSE throughout the day compared to previous day's transaction at Tk895 crore 78 lakh. Transaction decreased by Tk 73.39 crore.

Beximco's shares were most traded in the DSE having made transaction worth Tk83.55 crore in the day. JMI pharmaceutical manufacturing was in the second place in the day trading for Tk 42.6 crore. Anwar Galvanizing was in the third place with a turnover of Tk 34.70 crore.

Besides, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Shinepukur Ceramics, Munnu Fabrics, IPDC Finance, KDS Accessories, Kashem Industries and RAK Ceramics are in the list of top 10 in terms of transactions in the DSE.

The overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) CASPI declined by 139 points. It recorded a turnover of Tk56 crore. Of the 287 companies that took part in trading prices of 35 rose, 225 declined and 28 remained unchanged.















