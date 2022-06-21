Video
Bankrupt Sri Lanka opens IMF talks, begins shutdown

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

COLOMBO, June 20: Sri Lanka closed schools and halted all non-essential government services on Monday, beginning a two-week shutdown to conserve fast-depleting fuel reserves as the International Monetary Fund opened talks with Colombo on a possible bailout.
The country of 22 million people is in the grip of its worst economic crisis after running out of dollars to finance even the most essential imports, including fuel.
On Monday schools were shut and state offices worked with skeleton staff as part of government plans to reduce commuting and save precious petrol and diesel. Hospitals and the main seaport in Colombo were still operating.
Hundreds of thousands of motorists remained in miles-long queues for petrol and diesel even though the energy ministry announced they will not have fresh stocks of fuel for at least three more days.
The country defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and went cap-in-hand to the IMF.    -AFP


