Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 7:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

USAID launches new drive to address BD humanitarian challenges

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Business Desk

USAID launches new drive to address BD humanitarian challenges

USAID launches new drive to address BD humanitarian challenges

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a new initiative to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and, in doing so, better support local innovations and innovators working to address the humanitarian challenges in Bangladesh, says a press release.
At a time when both the frequency and scale of humanitarian crises are increasing and the humanitarian community's ability to respond to disasters, both man-made and natural, is stretched thin, this timely initiative will help build new solutions to create stronger support structures for innovators as they develop, test and scale  innovations that complement traditional humanitarian assistance and disaster response.
The Global Knowledge Initiative (GKI), a non-profit headquartered in the United States, will lead the implementation of this initiative titled Accelerating Innovation for Resilience (AI4Resilience), says a press release.
"Ultimately, our goal is to foster a stronger innovation ecosystem in Bangladesh for a growing and thriving community of humanitarian innovators. We hope to create an environment in which diverse actors align around a shared vision for the system and are motivated to collaborate with one another to develop solutions. This will lead to communities better able to recover and become resilient to future disasters and chronic stressors like climate change", said Seema Patel, CEO, GKI, at the launching held at a hotel in Dhaka.
Thought leaders and experts at the event discussed the major gaps and opportunities to strengthen the innovation ecosystem for humanitarian response. The discussion highlighted the need for greater collaboration amongst stakeholders in the ecosystem to help Bangladesh innovate faster to respond to the growing challenges.
AI4Resilience is using stakeholder insights to design and launch a challenge to invite organizations to co-create solutions that can catalyze the supply and scale of locally-relevant innovations while enhancing networks, partnerships, and collaboration across the community.
It aims to work in accompaniment with a broad range of potential innovation ecosystem actors in Bangladesh: government agencies, humanitarian organizations, corporate partners, academia, incubators, accelerators, and a range of investors.
Tina Jabeen, Strategic Advisor to Truvalu Enterprises, Chairperson of Bangladesh Women Investment Network, Iqbal Habib, Co-Founder of Urban Lab, Bangladesh University, Environmental Activist and Urban Planner Architect, and Kerry Breen, Partner, SBK Tech Ventures were among distinguished Panelists. The Panel Discussion was moderated by Nirjhor Rahman, CEO, Bangladesh Angels Network.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank signs annual performance agreement
Pubali Bank relocates Sat Masjid Road branch to new location
BANKING EVENTS
Firms in China teeter under zero-Covid pressure
Padma Bridge to create huge job opportunities in Khulna region
Padma Bridge to raise BD-India trade via Benapole
Warren Evans ADB Special Senior Advisor for Climate Change
BIAC, AS & Asso to promote institutional ADR


Latest News
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Flood situation deteriorates in Moulvibazar
12 held following clashes over Prophet remarks in Bagerhat, 20 injured
Ukrainian court bans pro-Russian oligarch’s political party
Eminent diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed passes away
Shoriful included in Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test against West Indies
BNP doesn’t stay with people during disaster: Hasan
PM likely to visit India in September
PM sends gifts to triplet babies-Swapno, Padma, Setu
At least 13 killed in northern Syria bus attack
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns
Atheists there ... and atheists here
Macron loses absolute majority in parliament
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
Members of RAB arrest ex-HuJI member Sheikh Md Enamul Haque
Army members rescue 21 Dhaka University students from Chhatak
Is the Gambia versus Myanmar Case really inadmissible?  
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Ensure 2pc of GDP for climate financing, civil society demand
Padma Bridge comes as blessings to help the flood-hit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft