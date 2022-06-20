Help repatriate Rohingyas to Myanmar, Fakhrul urges world community

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called on the international community to help repatriate Rohingya Refugees to Myanmar.

The BNP Secretary General said this in a press release marking the occasion of World Refugee Day on June 20.

The theme of this year world refugee day is "Everyone has the right to seek security."

In the press release, Fakhrul said, "Every year millions of people are being sheltered in different countries of the world due to ethnic riots, clashes of religious communities, hatred and violence and hunger and poverty."

"Every year thousands of people from different countries, including Bangladesh, lose their lives in boat sinking while going to different European countries by crossing the Mediterranean Sea," he also said. Describing the growing number of refugees worldwide as alarming the BNP leader said, "People are fleeing their countries and seeking refuge in different countries. As a result, at present one in 95 people is a refugee."

"Bangladesh has sheltered a large number of Rohingya refugees of Myanmar," said Fakhrul, adding that "People of Bangladesh have stood by the Rohingya in times of food, shelter and disease outbreaks. This is a unique example in the world."