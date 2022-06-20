Video
Risky families evacuated from foothills in Ctg

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 19: Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and the district administration on Sunday evacuated 150 families living at risk from the foothills of Jhill hill in South Pahartali Ward and brought them to safe shelter.
CCC and District administration has provided Relief supplies to the families including dry food and warned not to return to the foothills at risk.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Land) Masud Kamal, NDC Touhidul Islam, Magistrate Mohammad Omar Faruq, Al Amin Sarkar, Masud Rana and City Corporation Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nely, Special Magistrate Manisha Mahajan, Police and Officers and employees of CCC took part in the eviction drive.


