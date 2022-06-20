Rohingyas hold rally demanding return to Myanmar



Thousands of Rohingyas held a rally in Ukhyia of Cox's Bazar demanding a return to their homeland Myanmar on Sunday. photo : Observer

The rally was held at 27 camps in Ukhiya and two other camps in Teknaf at 11:00am Sunday. Around 500-1,000 Rohingyas from each camp joined the rally to press home a total of 19 demands.

The demands include recognition of the Rohingya as a nation and repatriation to Myanmar as soon as possible.

The Rohingyas said they survived from the genocide in Myanmar. Now, they are willing to return their home safely.

The 19-point demands include quick repatriation to Myanmar with citizenship, amendment of 1982 citizenship law, involvement of various countries and organizations including USA, UK, UN, ASEAN and Bangladesh in repatriation process, repatriation from village to village and return of one's own land and deposit.

Though the police did not provide permission to stage the demonstration, they staged the demonstration in the camp areas. Rohingya people of all ages joined the demonstration.

The banner the Rohingya people showed during their demonstration read 'We are the citizens of Myanmar', 'Myanmar is our homeland', 'Let's go home, Let's go to Myanmar'.

According to sources the demonstration was also organised by Arakan Rohingya Society Peace for Human Rights, an organization founded by Muhibullah.











Cox's Bazar, June, 19: Thousands of Rohingya have held a 'go home campaign' rally at 29 camps at Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas in Cox's Bazar district holding various placards on Sunday. They press their 19-point demand including immediate repatriation to their motherland Myanmar.The rally was held at 27 camps in Ukhiya and two other camps in Teknaf at 11:00am Sunday. Around 500-1,000 Rohingyas from each camp joined the rally to press home a total of 19 demands.The demands include recognition of the Rohingya as a nation and repatriation to Myanmar as soon as possible.The Rohingyas said they survived from the genocide in Myanmar. Now, they are willing to return their home safely.The 19-point demands include quick repatriation to Myanmar with citizenship, amendment of 1982 citizenship law, involvement of various countries and organizations including USA, UK, UN, ASEAN and Bangladesh in repatriation process, repatriation from village to village and return of one's own land and deposit.Though the police did not provide permission to stage the demonstration, they staged the demonstration in the camp areas. Rohingya people of all ages joined the demonstration.The banner the Rohingya people showed during their demonstration read 'We are the citizens of Myanmar', 'Myanmar is our homeland', 'Let's go home, Let's go to Myanmar'.According to sources the demonstration was also organised by Arakan Rohingya Society Peace for Human Rights, an organization founded by Muhibullah.