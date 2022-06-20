Video
HC order on Tarique, Zubaida writs June 26

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Staff Correspondent

The decision of the High Court on whether convicted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is now in London, and his wife Zubaida Rahman, are fugitives and whether they could appoint lawyers for legal fight would be known on June 26.
The HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo on Sunday fixed June 26 for delivering its order after concluding hearing on three separate writ petitions filed by Tarique and Zubaida with the HC15 years ago.
They filed the writ petitions challenging the legality of the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against them for amassing illegal wealth and concealing information in their wealth statements.
The HC bench issued separate rules responding to their petitions at that time. Recently, the HC bench started final hearing on the rules issued by it 15 years ago. On May 29 this year, during the hearing on the rules, ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan raised questioned on whether the lawyer could move before the HC on behalf of the fugitive Tarique Rahman and his wife.
The HC bench held hearing on ACC lawyer's question on whether they are fugitives and whether they could appoint lawyer to fight for them. It held hearing on the issue for several days and today fixed June 26 for delivering its order in this regard.
Earlier on June 5, the same bench received an Appellate Division judgement regarding Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman. In the judgement, the Appellate Division said that Zubaida Rahman is a fugitive in the eye of the law. After receiving the judgement, the HC bench directed the lawyers concerned not to file any petition on behalf of the fugitive accused.


