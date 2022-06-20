Not a single recommendation of probe bodies implemented

CHATTOGRAM Jun 19: The Chattogram administrations have started their shifting programme of slum people from the risky hills following continuous rainfall during the last two days that had already claimed lives of four people.

According to Chattogram district administrations, the programme started at 10.30 am on Sunday under the leadership of Senior Executive magistrate of Chattogram Tauhidul Islam.

The eviction team containing 70 police men including 20 female, two teams of RAB, One team from Narcotics department, Assistant Commissioner (land) of Kattali Circle Umar Faruq, Assistant Commissioner (Land ) of Chandgaon Circle Masud Rana and Executive Magistrate Al Amin. Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Muhammad Mominur Rahman also visited the sites during the eviction programme on Sunday.

He proposed to erect barbed wire fencing in the risky areas as the evicted people could not return in the slum areas.

Tauhidul Islam told the Daily Observer that a total of 150 families have been evicted on Sunday who had been living in highly risky site of the hills at Jhil Number one at Foy's Lake area under Akbar Shah Than of CMP.

Meanwhile the Chattogram Hill Management committee had identified a total of 16 as risky hills within the metropolitan area are; Tiger pass A K Khan hills, Baitul Aman Housing hills near Ispahani hills, Kaiballyadham hills, Lake city hills, environment office hills, Foy's Lake R/A hill, Forest hills, Nasirabad Industrial area hills, Jalalabad Housing Hills, Motijharna at Lalkhan bazzar, CRB hill.

Presently, over 80,000 people are living in the slums erected illegally in the risky hills of the port city, Chattogram.

Besides, local administrations have identified a total of 32 risky hills in Chattogram that might be slided after heavy rainfall. Of them 16 hills remained in the jurisdiction of the metropolitan city while the rest 16 hills remained outside the city extending from Fouzderhat to Sitakunda.

Some 300 hills in and around the port city have already been leveled fully and partially threatening the environment and erected strcutures in those areas illegally. A group of miscreants is engaged in destroying the hills since a long period in connivance with the police and local influential persons. They have been constructing several structures in those hills and rented it to the poor people to live in.

Almost all the hills are leveled to develop residential areas. It may be mentioned that a huge number of residential plots have been developed on the damaged areas of the hills.

But strangely not a single recommendation made by the Committtees formed just after devastation of hill slides could not yet implemented by the concerned authorities.

Every year, at the advent of rainy season, the local administrations took several programmes to remove the slum people to safer places, but with no positive results.

But, unfortunately, the slum people later on reconnected the lines and stay in their slum built in the risky areas of the hills.

It may be mentioned that every year the administration took such step in the rainy season, but failed. As a result, every year a large numbers of slum people have been killed by a hill slides during the rainy season.

The slums developed in the downhill areas have now turned into a death trap due to landslide particularly in the rainy season.

It may be mentioned that a committee on the same reason had been formed in 2007 last after a devastating landslides killing 127 people in different spots of the Chattogram City.

The committee had submitted a report to the government. According to the report, 28 reasons were identified for landslide. The same report also proposed 36 points recommendations to save Chattogram from landslide. They recommended to stop hill cutting, prohibit the setting up of brick fields within 10 KM of hills, stop.







Moreover, following the devastating hill slides in three hill districts and Chattogram, the government has constituted the 27-member committee to take an effective step to stop hill slides on the basis of their recommendations in 2017 last. But that committee also could not do any positive step to make the risky hills free from slum people.

Landslide during the rainy season is a regular feature that claimed lives of poor slum dwellers.













