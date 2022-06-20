Video
Army going all out to help flood-affected people in Sylhet: Gen Shafiuddin

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 295
Staff Correspondent

The Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributes relief items among the flood victims of Companiganj upazila in Sylhet on Sunday. photo : ispr

Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Sunday said the Bangladesh Army is going all out to help the flood-affected people of Sylhet. He was briefing the media on the army's relief and rescue work in the district after visiting several flooded areas of Companiganj upazila on Sunday, according to ISPR.
"The floods have created a disastrous situation, and we're all trying our best to overcome it. Not only the Bangladesh Army, but all the organs of the government are trying their best," he said.
The army would stand beside the country's flood-hit people even after flood waters had receded, Gen Shafiuddin said.
While many are on standby, forces are being dispatched from every region to the flood-affected areas. The army is also sending food and medical supplies, said Gen Shafiuddin.
We have several activities in the post-flood period, and we are preparing for it, " said the army chief.  
The government on Friday deployed army troops to help Sylhet tackle its deteriorating flood situation.
The army has helped retrieve 21 students of Dhaka University who were left stranded by the floods while visiting a Haor or wetland in Sunamganj.
About 80 passengers, including the students, were trapped on the banks of the Surma River near Dowarabazar around 8:30 pm on Saturday after their launch broke down on the way back to Sylhet from Sunamganj.
"The 21 students of Dhaka University and others trapped in Sunamganj have been rescued with the help of the army," the Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate(ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.  
Besides the army rescued 2,010 marooned people from the flood-affected areas of Sylhet and Companiganj, At least 3,625 people were provided medical treatment by the army. They also provided relief materials to 2,200 flood affected people, according to ISPR.


