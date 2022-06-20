Video
Home Back Page

All set to prevent dengue: Minister

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297
Staff Correspondent  

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam assured that all preparations have been made to reduce the incidence of dengue in the monsoon season.
He made the remarks at the beginning of the third inter-ministerial meeting on Sunday on review of water logging measures in Dhaka and Chittagong metropolis and prevention of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.
Md Tajul Islam said, "Initiatives have been taken on dengue from February-March. All our preparations have been made by both the Mayors. They have all the pesticides, medicines and equipment they need. Dengue is not just in Bangladesh, last time we expressed dissatisfaction with dengue. I was also dissatisfied. But I see 200,000 people were infected in Vietnam, 75,000 in Malaysia and 38,000 in Singapore."
Highlighting the dengue situation in the world, he said, "Some 11,674 people were infected in Singapore, 13,651 in Malaysia, 22,331 in Indonesia, 1,584 in Thailand, 36,938 in the Philippines, 8,278 in India and 730 in Bangladesh in this year."
He further said, "No one has died of dengue in the country this year. There were no deaths in Thailand and Singapore. However, one person died of dengue in India, 31 in the Philippines, 229 in Indonesia and six in Malaysia. We are better than these countries."
"There are 5.5 million people in Singapore, one-third of us in Malaysia and Thailand. The Philippines is also less populous than us but India is more populous. Overall I don't think we are in any unsatisfactory situation. But we are ready. Advertising is being promoted to make people aware," he added.







