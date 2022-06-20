Video
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share US Open lead after brutal day

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

BROOKLINE, JUNE 19: England's Matt Fitzpatrick and American Will Zalatoris, each chasing his first major title, shared the lead after Saturday's third round of the US Open as brisk wind and brutal rough tormented golf's top stars.
Fitzpatrick birdied three of the last five holes at The Country Club but a closing bogey left him on two-under par 68 and level with Zalatoris, last month's PGA Championship runner-up who shot 67, on four-under 206 through 54 holes.
Defending champion Jon Rahm, the world number two from Spain, birdied three of the last five holes as well but made double bogey at 18 to stand third on 207.
Top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler struggled to a 71 to share fourth on 208 with fellow American Keegan Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner, and Canada's Adam Hadwin, Thursday's 18-hole leader.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy struggled to a 73 to share seventh on 209 with Americans Joel Dahmen and Sam Burns.
Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, a co-leader with Dahmen after 36 holes, struggled to a 77 to stand on 212.    -AFP




