Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Defending champ Korda grabs LPGA lead in Michigan

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Nelly Korda. photo: AFP

Nelly Korda. photo: AFP

WASHINGTON, JUNE 19: Defending champion Nelly Korda curled in an eagle putt at the 18th hole on Saturday to grab a one-shot lead over Jennifer Kupcho heading into the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.
Former world number one Korda started the day two off Kupcho's lead and carded a six-under par 66 that featured two eagles to edge ahead on 18-under par 198.
Kupcho had four birdies and a bogey in her three-under 68 at Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids, and on 199 was two strokes in front of Canadian Brooke Henderson, who carded a bogey-free five-under 67 for 201.
Korda, playing her second tournament since a blood clot in her left arm caused her to miss four months, applied some early pressure on Kupcho with a birdie at the seventh and an eagle at the eighth.
She added another birdie at the 12th, but after a bogey at 13 she was still two shots behind Kupcho, who had picked up strokes with birdies at the fourth, eighth and 10th.
But after Korda birdied 14 and Kupcho bogeyed 17 they arrived at the par-five 18th tied.
Korda, who had come up short with a birdie putt at 17, didn't make the same mistake and was rewarded by a massive cheer from the gallery.
"Oh my gosh, that was the loudest roar I've heard in a long time," said Korda, who followed her Meijer win last year with a victory in the Women's PA Championship that vaulted her to number one in the world.
"It actually kind of gave me goosebumps," she said. "I had a left-to-righter on 17 and I didn't play high enough. I had a left-to-righter again so I told myself that I was going to play it up enough.
"It just barely went in, and it was perfect."
Korda said it was "super special" to be in the hunt in her second event back since her health scare. She said in April that she'd had surgery for a blood clot in her subclavian vein in her left arm.
She had revealed the clot diagnosis in March.
"I worked really hard just to be out here, which obviously is really rewarding," she said. "But still have 18 more holes to go. I know everyone that's in contention is going to give it a good go."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share US Open lead after brutal day
Defending champ Korda grabs LPGA lead in Michigan
Scottish teenage talent Ramsay signs for Liverpool
Study finds more than 50% of footballers suffer online abuse
Fraser-Pryce storms to impressive 100m victory in Paris
Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler grind to stay in US Open hunt
Sajidul shares third position in U-14 group
Bangladesh-Nepal Int'l Men's Rugby series begins Tuesday


Latest News
Fire at BM Depot: Vehicle owners cost Tk 4.5 crore
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft