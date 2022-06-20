Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler grind to stay in US Open hunt

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 283

Jon Rahm of Spain waves on the 17th green during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. photo: AFP

Jon Rahm of Spain waves on the 17th green during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. photo: AFP

BROOKLINE, JUNE 19: Defending champion Jon Rahm, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy -- the world's three top-ranked players -- grinded out rounds Saturday to stay in contention at the US Open.
Second-ranked Spaniard Rahm birdied three of the last five holes but hit into bunkers on his first three shots at 18 for a double bogey to shoot one-over par 71 and stand on three-under 207, one stroke behind co-leaders Will Zalatoris of the United States and England's Matt Fitzpatrick after 54 holes at The Country Club.
"I'm very content. I'm not going to lie. I have to consider that I have 18 holes and I'm only one shot back. That's the important thing," Rahm said.
"I know somebody behind is going to come out hot and is going to post a score, and I know I'm going to have to play good and probably shoot in the red numbers. That's my job."
Third-ranked McIlroy, with three bogeys and a short birdie putt miss in the first six holes, salvaged a 73 to stand on 209, three adrift but within reach.
"I'm sort of going home thinking that I held this round together when it could have got away from me quickly," McIlroy said.
"I certainly thought I was going to be a few shots further back than I was at the end of the day, but Jon struggled there coming in. Even though it was such a tough day and I feel like I battled well, to still only be three back going into tomorrow I feel is a good thing for me."
World number one Scheffler, chasing his fifth title and second major of the year, is primed for the mental and physical challenge of Sunday's final round.
"The US Open is very taxing, mentally and physically. I think that's all part of what makes this tournament so fun," he said.
"You're going to get tested all different kinds of ways, whether it be physically, mentally, whatever it is. I think that's kind of the fun of it.
"If every golf tournament was like this, it would be in for a long season for all of us. A few times a year I think it's a ton of fun."
Scheffler, trying to match Tiger Woods as the only world number ones to win the US Open, would be the first to manage the US Open-Masters double since Jordan Spieth in 2015 and just the seventh ever on a list that includes Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus.
Rahm could become only the second non-US player to win consecutive US Opens after Scotsman Willie Anderson took three from 1903-1905. He can't be worried about his rivals.
"I just have to do me," Rahm said. "I can't control what the guys ahead or behind me are doing. I just have to focus on myself and play my golf, shot by shot, try to be as committed as possible to each shot.
"The second you get too caught up in what others are doing at a US Open is when you start making bogeys and double-bogeys in a row."
McIlroy seeks his first major title since 2014. He won last week's PGA Canadian Open and could become the first player since 1934 to win the week before and then capture the US Open.
He found Saturday's windy conditions playing havoc with his putting.
"I started to play the wind a little bit on the putts, and the wind was definitely affecting them," McIlroy said. "I just haven't putted in this much wind in a while.
"Then you're in two minds: Is this next putt going to be hit by the wind, or is it not? It was hard."
It made him dig in fiercely at the end, with one birdie, one bogey and 10 pars in the last 12 holes.
"In situations like this where the run could have got away from me, I just dig in there a little bit more," McIlroy said.
"Just keep hanging around. I did well to get it in under par for the tournament."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share US Open lead after brutal day
Defending champ Korda grabs LPGA lead in Michigan
Scottish teenage talent Ramsay signs for Liverpool
Study finds more than 50% of footballers suffer online abuse
Fraser-Pryce storms to impressive 100m victory in Paris
Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler grind to stay in US Open hunt
Sajidul shares third position in U-14 group
Bangladesh-Nepal Int'l Men's Rugby series begins Tuesday


Latest News
Fire at BM Depot: Vehicle owners cost Tk 4.5 crore
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft