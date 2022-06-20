Video
Western Asian Youth Chess

Sajidul shares third position in U-14 group

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Sajidul Haque of Bangladesh jointly shared the third position in the points table with three points in the open under-14 group after the fourth round matches in the Western Asian Youth Chess
Championships now being held in Ukulhas Island in Maldives.
In the open U-12 group, Sakline Mostafa Sajid is in the third position along with two others after securing three points from four matches. Kazi Zarin Tasnim in the girl's under-18 group, Syed Ridwan in the open under-14 group and Safayet Kibria Azaan in the open under-8 group scored two and a half points each.
After the end of standard chess championship games of other groups, Candidate Master Manon Reja Neer in open U-18 Group, Israt Jahan Diba in girls U-14 group, Warsia Khusbu in girls U-10 Group, Ayan Rahman in open U-10 group, Rayan Rashid Mugdho in open U-8 Group scored two points each.
In the women's under-18 group, Noshin Anjum scored one and half points and in the open under-16 group, Mohammad Saker Ullah and Jannatul Ferdousi in girls u-16 group scored one point each.
In the day's fourth round matches were held on Sunday, with Sajidul defeated Gunathilake Vinuda Shenal of Sri Lanka, Ridwan defeated Nooh Rilwan of Maldives, Zarin defeated Amirova Makhliyo of Uzbekistan, Candidate Master Manon Mahila defeated Woman FIDE Master Noshin and Mugdho beat Zachariya Khan of Pakistan, Warsia lost to Diaskyzy Dalia of Kazakhstan, Azaan lost to Safin Safarullahkhan of India, Ayan lost to Smirnov Mark of Uzbekistan, Sakline lost to Gautham Krishna of India, Diba lost to Alemanova Yasmina of
Kazakhstan, Jannatul lost to Gamage Desandhi Dhihansa of Sri Lanka and Shaker lost to Senevirathne of Sri Lanka.     -BSS


