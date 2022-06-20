Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh-Nepal Int'l Men's Rugby series begins Tuesday

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282

Bangabandhu Bangladesh-Nepal International Men's Rugby series will be held from June 21-22 at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the city, said a press release.
Organised by Bangladesh Rugby Federation Union (BRFU) and sponsored by Ha-meem Group, a total of three matches will be played in the series with the first two matches are scheduled to be held on the opening day while the remaining one match will be held on the following day.
In this regards, a press conference was held today (Sunday) at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium to provide all the details of the meet.
President of BRFU Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, MP, its General Secretary Moushum Ali, Joint Secretary Sayed Ahmed, Bangladesh Rugby Team's Manager Moshiur Rahman Sumon, BRFU's members Parveen Nasima Nahar Putul and Sirajul Islam and visiting Nepal Rugby Team's representative Raj Tanka were, among others, present in the press conference.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share US Open lead after brutal day
Defending champ Korda grabs LPGA lead in Michigan
Scottish teenage talent Ramsay signs for Liverpool
Study finds more than 50% of footballers suffer online abuse
Fraser-Pryce storms to impressive 100m victory in Paris
Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler grind to stay in US Open hunt
Sajidul shares third position in U-14 group
Bangladesh-Nepal Int'l Men's Rugby series begins Tuesday


Latest News
Fire at BM Depot: Vehicle owners cost Tk 4.5 crore
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft