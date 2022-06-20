Bangladesh-Nepal Int'l Men's Rugby series begins Tuesday

Bangabandhu Bangladesh-Nepal International Men's Rugby series will be held from June 21-22 at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the city, said a press release.

Organised by Bangladesh Rugby Federation Union (BRFU) and sponsored by Ha-meem Group, a total of three matches will be played in the series with the first two matches are scheduled to be held on the opening day while the remaining one match will be held on the following day.

In this regards, a press conference was held today (Sunday) at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium to provide all the details of the meet.

President of BRFU Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, MP, its General Secretary Moushum Ali, Joint Secretary Sayed Ahmed, Bangladesh Rugby Team's Manager Moshiur Rahman Sumon, BRFU's members Parveen Nasima Nahar Putul and Sirajul Islam and visiting Nepal Rugby Team's representative Raj Tanka were, among others, present in the press conference. -BSS













