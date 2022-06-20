Video
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:14 PM
Ramesh Mendis and Ashen Bandara added to Sri Lanka ODI squad

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has extended its ODI squad from 18 to 20, it is learnt. According to highly placed sources close to the selection committee, two more members have been added for the remaining ODI matches.
The two members who joined the squad on Saturday morning are : 26-year-old all rounder Ramesh Mendis and the 23-year-old middle order batter Ashen Bandara.
"At present, we have only decided to add them to the squad and they are not replacing any one from the present squad", the source confirmed.
The selectors have taken the decision in consultation with the head coach, Chris Silverhood.
However, out of 20, only 15 players will remain in the dugout. Because of rain the team could not go for training on Saturday.
Wanindu Hasaranga, who was injured and missed the second ODI is recovering well, but the team management is monitoring his fitness and hoping he will be fit for the 4th ODI (on June 21).







