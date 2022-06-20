Bangladesh Navy post win in National Football Championship

Ten men Bangladesh Navy blanked Gaibandha district football team by 2-0 goals in a final round match of the Bangabandhu National Football Championship 2021 held on Sunday at Achmat Ali Khan Stadium in Madaripur.

In the day's match, Arman opened the account scoring the first goal for Navy in the 11th minute while Ashraf sealed the victory scoring the second goal for the winning side in the 25th minute of the match.

Enamul of Bangladesh Navy was shown red card following his double yellow cards.

Earlier, in the day's first match, Barisal district football team and Mymensingh district football team split point when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw held at the same venue.

In the day's match, Ziko put Mymensingh ahead in the 17th minute while after the breather Ariful restored the parity for Barishal in the 66th minute of the match.

A total of ten teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the meet, organised by BFF.








