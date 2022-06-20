Archery team off to France

A 10-member of Bangladesh Archery Team left Dhaka for France on Sunday evening to participate in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 scheduled to be held from June 21-26 in Paris, the capital of France.

The team includes four man archers, three woman archers, a team manager, a sponsor representative and a trainer.

The Bangladesh archery team will compete in recurve men's singles, recurve men's team event, recurve women's singles, recurve women's team event, reurve mixed team event of the Archery World Cup.

The qualification round matches of the World Cup begins from Tuesday (June 21).

Bangladesh Archery Team -

Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Abdur Rahman Alif and Sagor Islam (archers men's recurve), Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Famida Sultana Nesha (archers women's recurve)

Officials - Rashiduzzaman Serniyabad (team's manager), Rubaiyat Ahmed (team's sponsor representative) and Martin Frederick (coach). -BSS







