Bangladesh concede seven wickets defeat in 1st Teat



Syed Khaled Ahmed (L), of Bangladesh, expresses disappointment as Jermaine Blackwood (R), of West Indies, runs during the fourth day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 19, 2022. photo: AFP

To defend a tinny 83-run total, Khaled picked top three West Indian batters within nine runs to create little hope among Tigers fans. Khaled's braces in his very first over and the 2nd over of the innings, sidlined Caribbean skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and one-down batter Raymon Reifer. They downed on one and two respective runs. Khaled stroke again in his following over and pick up the wicket of Nkrumah Bonner. Bonner went for a duck.

Team vice-captain Jermie Blackwood paired with John Campbell and started repair work standing valuable 40-run's 4th wicket stand till the last ball of the day.

Resuming from overnight's 49 for three, hosts played seven over on day-4 to wrap up the game without any damage. Blackwood and Campbell were unbeaten on 26 and 58 respectively as West Indies reached on 88 for three.

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh recommenced batting from 50 for two and were able to post 245 runs on the board after thankful fifties from skipper Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Shohan. Shakib got out on 63 while Shohan was one run surplus than Shakib.

Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto continued poor performances as Mominul returned to the dugout playing a boundary shot whereas Shanto went on 17. Liton Das is also failed to take responsibility in danger and was dismissed softly at 1st sleep when he was on 17. None of the later whiffers could do anything mentionable.

Hosts experience speedster Kemar Roach hauled five wickets spending 53 runs while Alzari Joseph took three and Kyle Mayers took the rest.

On Thursday, West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat first winning the toss and ties guests on 103. Shakib scored 51 runs. Jayden Seales and Alzari Joseph claimed three wickets each whereas Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers shared the rest between them.

West Indies in reply, were bowled out for 265 in their first innings. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite missed a ton for six runs and Blackwood chipped in with 63 runs.

Mehidy Miraz hauled four wickets for 59 runs while Khaled Ahmed and Ebadat Hossain took two wickets each. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman shared the rest between them.

The 2nd and the last match of the series will commence on June 24 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia.











