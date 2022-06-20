Services Kabaddi League beginning today

With the participation of seven service teams, the Services Kabaddi League is rolling today (Monday) at 4:00 pm at the National Kabaddi Stadium at Paltan, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation vice president Yasir Ahmed Khan will inaugurate the league on the day.

Two of the title expecting teams, Bangladesh Navy and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will engage in the opening match of the league on the day. In the second match, the Bangladesh Army, the runner-up of the last-year event, will face the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Force at 5:00 pm.

The seven participants of the league are Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air the Force, BGB, Fire Service, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Jail.

The Services League will come to an end with the last match on the 3rd of July with the Army and Navy facing each other. The top point holder of the league basis event will become the champion.

Among the contestants, Bangladesh Navy passed a great time in 2021. The service team won the Victory Day title and clinched the Services League trophy by defeating Army by 22-26 points in the final. Thus, it will be the Navy boys' mission to keep the title this time.











