Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Services Kabaddi League beginning today

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 314
Sports Reporter

With the participation of seven service teams, the Services Kabaddi League is rolling today (Monday) at 4:00 pm at the National Kabaddi Stadium at Paltan, Dhaka.
Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation vice president Yasir Ahmed Khan will inaugurate the league on the day.
Two of the title expecting teams, Bangladesh Navy and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will engage in the opening match of the league on the day. In the second match, the  Bangladesh Army, the runner-up of the last-year event, will face the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Force at 5:00 pm.
The seven participants of the league are Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air the Force, BGB, Fire Service, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Jail.
The Services League will come to an end with the last match on the 3rd of July with the Army and Navy facing each other. The top point holder of the league basis event will become the champion.
Among the contestants, Bangladesh Navy passed a great time in 2021. The service team won the Victory Day title and clinched the Services League trophy by defeating Army by 22-26 points in the final. Thus, it will be the Navy boys' mission to keep the title this time.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share US Open lead after brutal day
Defending champ Korda grabs LPGA lead in Michigan
Scottish teenage talent Ramsay signs for Liverpool
Study finds more than 50% of footballers suffer online abuse
Fraser-Pryce storms to impressive 100m victory in Paris
Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler grind to stay in US Open hunt
Sajidul shares third position in U-14 group
Bangladesh-Nepal Int'l Men's Rugby series begins Tuesday


Latest News
Fire at BM Depot: Vehicle owners cost Tk 4.5 crore
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft